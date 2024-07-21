Missing woman found dead; latest on Trump rally shooting: this week's top stories

Missing woman found dead; SWAT surrounds AZ home | Crime Files
From the tragic update in a case where a woman went missing and then was found dead, to a SWAT team surrounding a home in Tempe that caught fire, here is this week's Crime Files segment.
1. Alleged stalker of missing Phoenix woman sent her messages days before her disappearance
Doris Maricela Aguilar went missing on July 1. Her car was found abandoned seven days later near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road, and now her family is fearing the worst.
2. University of Arizona quietly returns to 'U of A' branding; ASU student says 'that's hilarious'
You might remember in 2019 that the University of Arizona was mocked for rebranding as "UArizona." Well, now the university says it's back to using "U of A," and ASU students aren't staying quiet about the change.
3. Trump shooter's parents called police hours before assassination attempt
Thomas Matthew Crooks' parents contacted law enforcement Saturday hours before he opened fire on former President Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, a source told Fox News.
4. Ingrid Andress admits to being drunk during national anthem performance
The country artist apologized to the fans and said she would be checking herself into rehab on Tuesday.
5. Missing woman identified as 1 of 2 people found dead in west Phoenix parking lot
A woman who went missing in Phoenix after allegedly receiving messages from a stalker was identified as a woman found dead in a car nearly two weeks ago.
6. Tempe investigation ends in deadly shooting, home destroyed by flames
While attempting to take a fugitive into custody on Thursday afternoon, a deadly shooting broke out and a Tempe home erupted in flames.
7. Trump shooting T-shirts already being sold online
Following the recent rally shooting, T-shirts featuring an image of Trump being shot are already being sold online.
8. What we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the alleged shooter at Trump's rally
Thomas Matthew Crooks was the shooter in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said early Sunday.
9. Who is Kai Trump? Former first granddaughter expected to speak at RNC
Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of the former president, is set to speak at the RNC on Wednesday. Here’s what to know about the 17-year-old.
10. Man records phone call with schemer claiming to be Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy: 'He almost had me'
A Phoenix man recorded the entire phone conversation with a schemer claiming to be a Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy asking for money to avoid jail time for not attending jury duty.