Missouri pastor on leave after telling wives to 'lose weight,' strive to look like Melania Trump

A Missouri pastor is on leave and in counseling after he told his congregation in a sermon last month that wives should make themselves sexually available to their husbands, "lose weight," and look less "butch."

Stewart-Allen Clark at the Malden First General Baptist Church is temporarily no longer preaching after a video of the sermon went viral.

"As of March 2, 2021, Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark has taken a leave of absence and is seeking professional counseling," the Church said in a statement on its website.

SUPREME COURT RULING IN CALIFORNIA ALLOWS INDOOR RELIGIOUS SERVICES TO RESUME

Clark's 22-minute sermon went viral on Facebook after artist Reagan Williams posted a video of his sexist comments.

"Now look, I’m not saying that every woman can be the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump," he said. "All I can say is not everybody looks like that, amen? But you don’t need to look like a butch either!"

He also posed this question to the congregation: "Why is it so many times that women, after they get married, let themselves go?"

Advertisement

Clark ended the sermon with this observation: "Scientists have discovered, by the way, a food that diminishes the woman’s sex drive. It’s called the 'wedding cake.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A day after the sermon, the Executive Committee of the General Baptist Council of Associations met and released a statement that said Clark's "sermon included comments that are not consistent with the positions and values of General Baptists."

"General Baptists believe that every woman was created in the image of God, and they should be valued for that reason," General Baptist Ministries said in a statement Monday. "Furthermore, we believe that all individuals regardless of any other factors are so loved by God that Christ died for them."

Read more at FOXNews.com.