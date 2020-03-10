Monitoring coronavirus: Community outreach organizations change the way they do business

It is business as usual at St. Vincent de Paul this morning.

Volunteers are busy at work, preparing to feed thousands of people today and the organization is keeping a close eye on the developments related to the coronavirus.

"We [are] certainly preparing like any other organization and we're paying attention to what the state and the county are directing us to do," Shannon Clancy said.

They realize their organization is vital in helping many in our community on a daily basis.

"We recognize that we are serving some of the most vulnerable people in our community that really have nowhere else to turn," Clancy said.

That's why they're asking volunteers who aren't feeling well to stay home, implementing stricter cleaning protocols, and above all else, encouraging frequent hand washing.

Advertisement

"Our staff and our volunteers take that responsibility very, very seriously and it's really important for us to do everything possible to make sure that we are continuing to serve," Clancy said.

Meanwhile, St. Mary's Food Bank is thinking ahead and including more food than usual in their food boxes so that people have a bigger supply at home in case they get sick or can't get out to pick up the food.

"At St. Mary's, we decided to add more products to the food basket that people are receiving that they can hold longer, like frozen foods as well as canned goods," Tom Kertis said.

St. Vincent de Paul

https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/