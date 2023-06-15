Monsoon: Arizona gets ready as new season of stormy summer weather begins

According to the National Weather Service, Monsoon Season officially starts on June 15 each year.

For longtime Arizonans, monsoon weather is nothing new. With the season now underway, people across the state are getting ready for storms that bring rain and heavy winds.

Expert talks about tree preparations

Winds from monsoon storms could knock down trees. In fact, some of the most common damages that can be seen are damages to trees.

"We see a lot of trees that are overweight on the ends," said Jimmy Aragon, Manager of Phoenix Tree and Landscape. "They tend to break or get completely knocked over, potentially causing a lot of damage."

Aragon says it is not too late to get trees prepped for the monsoon season. He says the best thing to do to prevent damage due to high winds is get rid of the tip weight.

"Take the weight off of the ends, so the branches aren't so long, so there's not so much weight at the end of the limb," said Aragon.

Another major factor is to prune, or thin the trees out. Aragon says it is best to never take off more than 25% of the foliage.

"You don't want the wind to catch all the weight, and that's when you get trees that are splitting," said Aragon. "You take every other limb out. Not large limbs, smaller limbs. You don’t want to make big holes in the tree, you just want to thin it out."

There is a good way to check if a tree needs a monsoon trim.

"Go under it, look up at the sky. If you can’t see blue sky, you probably should get it trimmed," said Aragon.

The goal of all of this is to allow the wind to blow through the tree, rather than blowing it over. In addition, people should also check the health of their trees. If they are rotting, there is a better chance the tree will become the next victim of the whipping monsoon winds.

ADOT shares tips for drivers

Besides heavy winds damaging trees, another issue that comes with monsoon is blowing dust, and ADOT officials say they want to make sure drivers are ready for the storms.

ADOT officials say some people think they might have to turn on their hazard lights when a dust storm hits while they are on the road, but officials say people should not turn them on.

"We’re concerned that if you have your lights or flashers on, people in low visibility areas might think that you’re driving on the road, and that they should follow you, in which case I might drive right into you," said Garin Groff with ADOT. "That’s why it’s important to turn those lights off when you’re pulled off the road for safety reasons in a dust storm."

Groff says everyone should remember to pull aside to stay alive, as well as exiting as soon and as safely as they can to wait out the storm.

As for detecting dust storms, ADOT installed a ten-mile detection system four years ago on Interstate 10, between Eloy and Picacho Peak.

"You’ll see these big signs that say ‘safety corridor,’ ‘variable speed limit,’ and there’s an automated system that when dust is present, it can drop the speed limit from the normal 75 to as low as 35 mph," said Groff. "It helps drivers move through that area more safely."

The system operates year round, and ADOT officials say it works.

"We’ve had multiple activations per year. We know that it’s working,. We see that when the system is activated, and drivers do, in fact, reduce their speed limit and move to that area more safely," said Groff. "This is a pilot program. It’s the first of its kind anywhere that we’re aware of. We’re taking a look at it and seeing if it makes sense to put it elsewhere in the state."

Besides wind and dust, there is also flooding, with ADOT officials saying that flood roads can create chaos as well.

"It's one of the hazards of the monsoon," said Groff. "You can have 23 inches of rain come down. When you see water in the road and don’t know how deep it is, assume that it’s not safe to cross."

ADOT officials say even a few inches can flood or wash a car away.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety: