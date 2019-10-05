Months following deadly hit & run, victim's family asking for the public's help

A Valley family is trying to find closure after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The suspect is on the loose, and now, the family is asking for the public's help to find the driver.

"It's been months, and I still pick up the phone and say 'I can't call Steven'," said Nichole Smith, the sister of Steven Hoffman Jr. "It'll never go away."

Nichole Smith, Steven Hoffman's sister

Dashcam video showed the incident that killed Hoffman, 37, in July near 22nd Avenue and Dunlap Road. Months later, the family is left with questions.

"Since my family has heard about my uncle's death, none of use has been the same. None of us," said Elisa Price-Hoffman, Hoffman's niece. "He has definielty taken a piece of us with all of him."

Elisa Price-Hoffman, niece of Steven Hoffman

Police officials say on that night, Hoffman was walking on a sidewalk with a friend when a dark green 2002 Ford Expedition drove onto the sidewalk, hitting Hoffman, and then took off.

Screenshot of the moments before the deadly hit-and-run (Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

Hoffman's sister says they are on edge, keeping an eye out for the suspect's car wherever they go. Smith says it's what their lives are like now.

"It really consumes every part of your life," said Smith. "When I'm at work, when I'm at home, when I'm grocery shopping, I'm constantly thinking about it and looking."

Despite the loss, they say they will continue to keep Hoffman's memory alive.

Steven Hoffman (Courtesy: Nichole Smith)

"Steven was like a dad to me, my sister, and my son for almost 10 years when my dad was put away for prison," said Price-Hoffman.

Hoffman's family says all they want now is closure.

"The family, if you would come forward, would be able to forgive you I'm sure," said John Garland, Hoffman's friend.

John Garland, friend of Steven Hoffman

"Absolutely," said Smith. "We'd all be able to move forward, including you. All of us could."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

