More Americans moved to this state than any other in 2023

Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Hard Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Hard Freeze Watch
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Watch
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

More Americans moved to this state than any other in 2023

By Daniella Genovese
Published 
Lifestyle
FOX Business

Real estate outlook: Buying a home in 2024

Is 2024 a good time to buy a house? New York City real estate expert and agent Frances Katz explains.

Vermont became the most sought-after state for movers in 2023.

According to United Van Lines' annual National Movers Study, which tracks the company's data for migration patterns, more people moved into the Green Mountain State than any other state in the country for the third year in a row with 65% of inbound movers. 

The majority of those people, nearly 30%, were driven to do so because they wanted to be closer to family. However, another 20% simply sought out a lifestyle change, according to the data.  

FILE: Elevated view of picture perfect Stowe Vermont in Autumn Color. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Washington, D.C., came next. The data showed that 63% of moves in the nation's capital were inbound. Another 63% of moves in South Carolina were also inbound. 

The data suggests that states such as South Carolina, North Carolina and Alabama continue to increase in popularity. 

The data underscores the pattern that people are primarily seeking out less expensive metro areas that are likely to see less competition in the housing market.

It is a trend that has gained traction in recent years as housing affordability has declined, according to a Zillow report. For instance, Zillow reported that the share of median household income needed to cover rent costs increased from 26.7% in November 2019 to 29.9% in November 2023. 

To cover the monthly mortgage costs for a typical home, the share of income needed also rose from 22.7% to 38.6% during the same period. 

United-Van-Lines-truck.jpg

A United Van Lines truck is seen in the Saddle Rock Ridge North neighborhood in Colorado. (Steve Nehf/The Denver Post / Getty Images)

According to the report, the trend of people moving out of the Midwest and West regions continued in 2023.

Illinois, Michigan and California were among the top states with a high percentage of outbound moves in 2023. Additionally, North Dakota and Kansas saw an influx of people move out of state. 

For the sixth consecutive year, New Jersey had the most residents leave than any other state.

The top 10 states (and Washington, D.C.) with the most inbound moves in 2023:

  1. Vermont
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. South Carolina
  4. Arkansas
  5. Rhode Island
  6. North Carolina
  7. South Dakota
  8. Alabama
  9. New Mexico
  10. West Virginia.

