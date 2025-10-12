More flooding hits Arizona communities, water rescues underway | Nightly Roundup

article

From more devastating flooding and water rescues across Arizona, to new details released in an officer-involved shooting in the West Valley, here are tonight's top stories for Sunday, Oct. 12.

1. Water rescues underway due to flooding across the Valley

2. New updates released in officer-involved shooting in West Phoenix

3. Search is on for missing man after vehicle is swept away in floodwaters

4. Globe, Miami hit by another round of flooding

5. Police investigating possible dog stabbing

A look at your weather

