Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:30 PM MST, Pima County
5
Flood Warning
until SUN 9:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 8:49 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Dripping Springs, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

More flooding hits Arizona communities, water rescues underway | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  October 12, 2025 6:12pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From more devastating flooding and water rescues across Arizona, to new details released in an officer-involved shooting in the West Valley, here are tonight's top stories for Sunday, Oct. 12. 

1. Water rescues underway due to flooding across the Valley

Featured

Multiple water rescues initiated in Buckeye, as heavy rain sweeps across Arizona
article

Multiple water rescues initiated in Buckeye, as heavy rain sweeps across Arizona

Buckeye fire crews performed multiple water rescues on Oct. 11 after heavy weekend rainfall.

2. New updates released in officer-involved shooting in West Phoenix

Featured

Police shoot, kill armed suspect in West Phoenix
article

Police shoot, kill armed suspect in West Phoenix

Phoenix police were involved in a shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

3. Search is on for missing man after vehicle is swept away in floodwaters

Man goes missing after truck is washed away in West Valley

Man goes missing after truck is washed away in West Valley

The search is on for a man in Rainbow Valley after his truck was washed away in floodwaters, and he didn't return home from a party.

4. Globe, Miami hit by another round of flooding

Globe, Miami see another round of catastrophic flooding

Globe, Miami see another round of catastrophic flooding

Strong rain storms have caused more flooding in the Globe and Miami area, just two weeks after deadly flooding hit the same spot. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reports.

5. Police investigating possible dog stabbing

Featured

Dog seriously injured after possible stabbing, police say
article

Dog seriously injured after possible stabbing, police say

A dog was seriously injured in what police are investigating as a possible stabbing in the area of 59th Ave. and Palm Ln. in Phoenix.

A look at your weather

Evening weather forecast - 10/12/25

Evening weather forecast - 10/12/25

Significant rainfall hit the Valley Sunday morning, as heavy rain is possible through Monday for the southern part of Arizona. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on what to expect.

Get the full forecast here.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews