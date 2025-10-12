Arizona weather forecast: Flash flood threats remain high

The Brief A record-breaking 1.96 inches of rain fell at Phoenix Sky Harbor, saturating the ground across the Valley. Flash flood threats will remain high through Monday evening, with the possibility of heavy storms returning in the afternoon. Strong wind gusts up to 30-45 mph across the state pose a risk of easily toppling trees.



Sunday was a drier day, after a very wet morning. Rain came down all across the Valley, with rainfall totals ranging from light to extremely heavy.

By the numbers:

Phoenix Sky Harbor received 1.96 inched of rain—a daily record, and another day of seeing more than a month’s worth of rain.

Big picture view:

The ground is saturated, which will keep the flooding threat around through Monday evening for the Valley and southern Arizona.

Tonight:

Light, scattered showers and weak thunderstorms will be possible in the Valley Sunday night, and Monday will likely be drier during the morning and midday.

During the afternoon and evening, heavy storms will be possible again. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s Sunday night.

The high country and mountains east of the Valley will see the chance for showers and storms Sunday night and throughout the day Monday. Flash floods will remain possible in the high country, mountains and valley.

Monday:

On top of it all, Monday will be a breezy day in the Valley, with wind gusts up to around 30 mph. The high country could see wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

With the saturated ground across the state, wind gusts could topple trees easily.

Highs will reach the low 80s on Monday.

Later this week:

Tuesday will be even windier in northern Arizona, with gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 80s all week long.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around, don’t drown! If you must drive, and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If the power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com