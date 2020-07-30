Expand / Collapse search

Morning 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes San Fernando Valley, waking SoCal residents

By Kelli Johnson
Updated 10 mins ago
FOX 11 Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Many Southern California residents were woken up by a jolt early Thursday morning as a preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the San Fernando Valley followed by a series of aftershocks, the U.S. Geological Survey said. 

The quake was reported at 4:29 a.m. with an epicenter about a mile north of Pacoima and a reported depth of about 5 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries as confirmed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

