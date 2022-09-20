Mother, daughter stabbed in parking lot of Bullhead City gas station; suspects sought

Police in Bullhead City are looking for two suspects after a mother and her daughter were stabbed in a gas station parking lot.

Police say the incident happened at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Fastrip gas station, off Highway 95. A 28-year-old woman was screaming that her 57-year-old mother had just been stabbed.

The mother was taken to a hospital for multiple stab wounds to her abdomen. The daughter was hospitalized with a stab wound on her arm. Both have since been released from the hospital.

Investigators say the mother and daughter got into an argument with a man and a woman inside the convenience store. The argument then spilled out to the parking lot where the stabbing occurred.

The female suspect is described as a short, light-skinned Hispanic woman with shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing short white shorts and a black shirt.

The male suspect is a clean-shaven Hispanic man with a tall and slender build.

Police say the suspects left the gas station in a dark-colored four-door car, possibly a Honda or Mustang, with tinted windows.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 928-763-1999.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police in Bullhead City are looking for two suspects after a mother and her daughter were stabbed in a gas station parking lot. (Bullhead City Police Department)

