Mother of 4 killed in shooting that sparked barricade situation in Hunting Park

A woman is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting that sparked a barricade situation in Hunting Park early Wednesday morning.

Police say the deadly shooting happened on the 3900 block of Dell Street sometime before 2 a.m.

Philadelphia Police Cheif Inspector Scott Small says the woman was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members of the victim tell FOX 29's Lauren Johnson that the woman's four children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. The children were reportedly able to escape the home uninjured.

When police arrived on the scene, a 40-year-old man threatened officers, which prompted a massive police and SWAT presence. The barricade situation was later resolved without incident and the suspect was placed in custody.

