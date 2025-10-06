Motorcyclist killed in downtown Phoenix crash on I-10

The Brief A motorcyclist died in a crash on eastbound I-10 near 7th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Monday, October 6. The crash involved the motorcycle colliding with a crash attenuator inside the tunnel, causing major traffic for morning commuters.



A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Monday morning, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said.

What we know:

The Oct. 6 crash happened on eastbound I-10 near 7th Avenue at around 4:30 a.m., causing major traffic for morning commuters.

"A motorcycle collided with an attenuator on the left side of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at milepost 145, inside the tunnel," DPS said. "The rider was deceased on scene."

Map of the area where the crash happened

Dig deeper:

What's an attenuator?

"They're called crash attenuators and they’re simple, efficient and safe devices that can absorb the impact of a vehicle collision, while protecting the lives inside," ADOT says on its website.

ADOT explains more here.

What we don't know:

DPS did not say what caused the motorcyclist to crash into the attenuator.

The motorcyclist wasn't identified.