Motorcyclist killed in north Phoenix crash, another driver hospitalized

A motorcyclist was killed in a north Phoenix crash and another driver was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon.

The Dec. 8 crash happened near 7th Street and Deer Valley Drive around 2:45 p.m., Phoenix Police said.

"When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the roadway and a vehicle stopped nearby. The fire department responded and provided aid to both men involved in the collision. The man driving the motorcycle, later identified as 34-year-old Braiden Lawson, was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Investigators believe Lawson was driving at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light and T-boned a sedan that was making a left-hand turn. The driver of the sedan's injuries aren't life-threatening.

No further information is available about this crash.