Motorcyclist killed in Phoenix crash; detectives work to find out what happened

article

A motorcyclist was killed in a Phoenix crash on Tuesday afternoon, the police department said.

The Aug. 13 crash happened near 9th Street and Bell Road around 1:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified motorcyclist, only identified as a man, who had serious injuries. Firefighters arrived at the scene and declared him dead.

Detectives are working to learn more about what happened. There's no word yet on what led up to the crash.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: