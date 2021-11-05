Motorcyclist seriously injured in Phoenix crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday morning in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 near 32nd Street and University Drive.

The victim, identified by police as an adult male, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a collision with a vehicle.

Police have not released any details on what caused the crash.

Traffic restrictions in the area have been lifted.

