Motorcyclist seriously injured in Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday morning in Phoenix.
According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 near 32nd Street and University Drive.
The victim, identified by police as an adult male, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a collision with a vehicle.
Police have not released any details on what caused the crash.
Traffic restrictions in the area have been lifted.
