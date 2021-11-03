Authorities: 2 men, 2 girls, a woman badly injured in Phoenix 4-car crash

A four-car crash is under investigation in Phoenix on Wednesday night that seriously injured two men, a woman, and two little girls.

The crash happened at 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road around 6 p.m.

A man is in extremely critical condition. Another man and woman are listed in critical condition. The fire department says two girls, ages 5 and 7, are also in critical condition.

"The vehicles involved in the collision had multiple passengers, and the investigation is in the preliminary stages. The intersection will be closed for several hours during the investigation," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

There's no information on what caused the crash.

