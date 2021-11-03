Fire breaks out at Slipknot concert held at Phoenix's Ak Chin Pavillion

A fire broke out at a Phoenix Slipknot concert on Tuesday night, the fire department said, adding it likely started by concert-goers.

Crews arrived at the Ak Chin Pavillion, which was hosting the KNOTFEST Roadshow, and there they found "a large contents fire near the facility possibly started by bystanders at the event."

After what the department called "an aggressive fire attack," the flames were extinguished and there were no injuries reported.

The exact cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

The venue is near 83rd Avenue and I-10.

