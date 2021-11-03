DPS: 1 dead after man drives wrong way on Loop 101, crashes into semi
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Authorities say a man is dead after he drove in the wrong direction on the Loop 101 in Glendale and crashed head-on into a semi-truck early Wednesday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a 35-year-old man in a white sedan drove southbound onto the northbound Loop 101 near Cardinals Way in the wrong direction for a short time before crashing into the semi at about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.
"Within seconds, it crashed with the semi-truck, wrong way, head-on," said. Sgt. Jacob Melki. "Troopers were on scene very quickly, within just a few short minutes, and then fire responded."
The victim's identity was not released.
Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 have been reopened.
