DPS: 1 dead after man drives wrong way on Loop 101, crashes into semi

Authorities say a man is dead after he drove in the wrong direction on the Loop 101 in Glendale and crashed head-on into a semi-truck early Wednesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a 35-year-old man in a white sedan drove southbound onto the northbound Loop 101 near Cardinals Way in the wrong direction for a short time before crashing into the semi at about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.

"Within seconds, it crashed with the semi-truck, wrong way, head-on," said. Sgt. Jacob Melki. "Troopers were on scene very quickly, within just a few short minutes, and then fire responded."

The victim's identity was not released.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 have been reopened.

