'Moving' suitcase leads to puppy rescue on North Carolina highway

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 3:48PM
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team
9cc7bb47-puppies1 article

The puppies found in the suitcase. (Credit: Guilford County Animal Services)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - A bizarre scenario played out in North Carolina that led to the rescue of four puppies. 

The Guilford County Animal Services said on September 17, some good Samaritans saw a suitcase that was "moving" along the side of the highway and stopped. 

They noticed the luggage was zipped except for one small part. That's when they discovered the puppies inside. 

"They were shocked as to what they found, and immediately brought them to the shelter," animal services officials posted on Facebook

County officials said the puppies will be medically evaluated and should be up for adoption, or rescue, soon. 

According to The News & Observer, the puppies are all females, 10 weeks old  and are believed to be Labrador/pit bull mixes. Shelter officials gave them suitcase names such as Tumi, Samsonite, Stowaway, and Carion, according to the outlet. 

"Thank you Good Sam's for saving four lives today!" the Facebook post further read. 

No word on exactly which highway the rescue took place. Greensboro, North Carolina, is the county seat. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 