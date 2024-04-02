Mr. Peanut looking for 'Peanutters' to drive across America in NUTmobile
Have you dreamed about driving with Mr. Peanut in his famous NUTmobile? If yes, the company behind PLANTERS® is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and winners will get paid to do it!
The company is looking for three "Peanutters," or team members, to drive Mr. Peanut across America while inside the 26-foot-long NUTmobile.
"We are thrilled to be taking applications for our third official class of Peanutters," Patrick Horbas, director of marketing for the PLANTERS® brand, said in a news release. "From being the grand marshals of parades to making appearances at community events and grand openings, our Peanutters are fun-loving ambassadors of the iconic PLANTERS® brand, bringing smiles and joy to millions of people they meet every year."
The "Peanutter" position is a one-year, full-time paid job lasting from June 2024 to June 2025.
RELATED: Solar eclipse 2024 food deals and freebies that can’t be overshadowed
Job responsibilities include:
- Public appearances and media interviews
- Attending various local community events
- Engaging with consumers
- Volunteering in local communities
- Entertaining fans across the country at local community events.
Applicants must me the following criteria to be considered:
- College graduate with a bachelor’s degree, preferably in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations or a related field.
- Desire to travel, an appetite for adventure and proficiency in nut-related puns is a must.
- A resume, cover letter and short video describing why you would make the perfect Peanutter submitted by April 14, 2024.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.