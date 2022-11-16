Murray Hooper: US Supreme Court clears way for Arizona prisoner’s execution

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-minute appeal from an Arizona prisoner who faces execution on Wednesday in the 1980 killings of two people, clearing the way for the state’s third execution this year.

Murray Hooper, 76, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his murder convictions in the killings of William "Pat" Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, at Redmond’s home in Phoenix. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, also was shot in the head during the attack but survived and testified against Hooper at his trial.

Authorities say the killings were carried out at the behest of a man who wanted to take over Redmond’s printing business.

Hooper’s lawyers had asked the Supreme Court to review his claim that authorities had until recently withheld that Marilyn Redmond had failed to identify him in a photo lineup.

Murray Hooper (Arizona Dept. of Corrections)

Continued Coverage