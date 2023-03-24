'My heart is crushed': Wife of late Bay Area radio host 'JV' pens emotional letter

The wife of popular Bay Area radio host Jeffrey 'JV' Vandergrift penned a heartbreaking letter, two days after her husband's body was discovered at Pier 39 in San Francisco.

"My heart is crushed, and I cannot see myself ever moving forward, ever feeling joy or being at peace," wrote Natasha Yi in the letter she shared to social media. "Our bond was truly unmatched."

"JV, my love, I will cherish the time we had together and will miss you until the day I see you again," she continued.

On Wednesday, Vandergrift's body was recovered from the waters just off Pier 39. The news of his death sent shock waves through the Bay Area.

Vandergrift, 55, was known to his fans at Wild 94.9 as "JV" and was the host of his own radio show, called The JV Show. Vandergrift had been on airwaves for over 30 years and considered radio royalty in the Bay Area.

Beyond the pranks and funny commentary, he was candid with his audience and even shared his person health struggles with Lyme disease. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.

He previously shared with listeners that "brain fog," dizziness, migraines and blurry vision were lingering symptoms that afflicted him.

Vandergrift had also spoken publicly about dealing with ideations of self-harm in the past, especially when discussing how he was dealing with the disease.

Most cases of Lyme diseases are caught early and treated, but about 20% of patents develop chronic forms of the disease, according to the Bay Area Lyme Foundation Executive Director Linda Giampa.

Vandergrift was last seen on Feb. 23 at his Mission Bay home in San Francisco, prompting a region-wide search for him.

Earlier this month, his wife, Natashi Yi, told the public she did not believe her husband was coming back.

How he died was not immediately revealed.

At the time of his disappearance police said there were no indications that foul play was a factor.