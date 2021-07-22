Mystery in Phoenix Antique store in connection to LDS Brigham Young

Sarah Bingham, co-owner of Antique Sugar in Phoenix, has a locket believed to be from the 1800s, with a photo resembling Brigham Young, the second President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bingham says her father, a retired jeweler, purchased the piece from an LDS member in Pinetop about ten years ago, and gave the lock to his daughter to sell.

"I put it on Instagram, and then, just for fun, I googled Brigham Young just to see, and I was like, oh," said Bingham. "So, I deleted the post right away, and just kind of been researching it here and there."

Bingham says she eventually decided to go back to the internet and ask around.

"We've had a lot of people in the Church that say that is definitely Brigham Young, I thought one of the women looked a lot like one of his wives, so I posted that side by side too, like Eliza Snow and the picture in the locket, and then a couple people were, like, I don't think that's Eliza Snow," Bingham said.

Bingham has spoken to a historian and historical photographer, and is hoping to get more answers.

"I would like somebody that knows more about researching this stuff to tell me yay or nay on this. I mean, my dad wanted to sell it originally, so I guess we would like to sell it," Bingham said.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona news: