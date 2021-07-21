Hundreds of thousands of sandbags have been deployed in Flagstaff amid ongoing flash flooding threats

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:01 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 12:15 AM MST, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 11:45 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains

Hundreds of thousands of sandbags have been deployed in Flagstaff amid ongoing flash flooding threats

Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Sandbags help Flagstaff residents prevent more destruction from flash flooding

Recent rain events have caused flooding in areas affected by the 2019 Museum Fire in the Flagstaff area, with flash flooding taking place near in the burn scars left behind by the Museum Fire. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flooding dangers continue in Coconino County, with people living in Flagstaff bracing for more dangerous flooding in the area of the burn scar from the Museum Fire.

On July 21, areas downstream of the Museum Fire burn scar faced more flooding, as they received over an inch of rain this afternoon. July 21 is also the two-year anniversary of the fire.

City officials say they have been working nonstop since the first flood event last week

"This past week, we probably got more rain than we've gotten in the past two years," said Andy Bertelsen, Public Works Director for the City of Flagstaff.

Flagstaff is feeling the impact of flooding, especially in the Museum Fire burn scar area.

"The debris and discharge from that fire that occurred 2twoyears ago was discharged into our floodwater system and into the community below, and it's required a lot or cleanup from that point with vacs, road raiders, street cleaners," said Bertelsen.

Nertelsen says the past week has been a full community effort.

"We deployed almost 10,000 sandbags. Total in the last two periods, we had 650,000 sandbags out in the community to work to mitigate the damages caused by these floodwaters," said Bertelsen.

One team helping communities is the Arizona Conservation Corp.

"Right now, what our crews are doing is they are filling more sandbags, delivering more sandbags where they are needed, and just kinda help out wherever," said Arizona Conservation Corp Deputy Director Afton McKusick

McKusick says her team has been loading and unloading sandbags since May. For them, it's about helping out where they can.

"Working in past weeks, they have received a lot of thanks from the community, which always feels good and being thanked for all of the hard work," said McKusick.

Meanwhile, the National Guard has arrived, and will be deployed to the area on July 22.

