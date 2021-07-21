Single mother staying at a shelter cannot find somewhere to rent in the Phoenix area

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:53 PM MST until WED 8:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:51 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:38 PM MST until WED 9:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Advisory
from WED 7:17 PM MST until WED 10:30 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from WED 7:06 PM MST until WED 10:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 7:45 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Gila River Valley
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 7:30 PM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Mazatzal Mountains

Single mother staying at a shelter cannot find somewhere to rent in the Phoenix area

A single Phoenix mother cannot find affordable housing and is turning to social media for help.

PHOENIX - Millions are still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and some are turning to social media for housing help.

A Facebook post seen more often these days is someone desperately looking for an affordable place to call home.

Phoenix resident Chloe Porter is no exception.

"I think I reached a point of desperation. Really needing some help navigating, going place to place, getting no's," she said.

After losing her serving job during the pandemic, the single mother is staying at a shelter and the shelter doesn’t allow residents to have outside jobs.

She's saved enough money for first and last month's rent and deposits through her stimulus and unemployment checks.

What's making her search more difficult is that apartments require proof of employment from potential renters.

As for her Facebook post, Porter says despite some mean responses, most were very helpful.

"There were more people trying to help find solutions than there were saying nasty, rude things," Porter said.

Learn more about housing options from the Arizona Department of Housing https://housing.az.gov/

If you'd like to help Porter and her family, contact her at porterchloe55@gmail.com.

