Nabisco strike that impacted several states over after workers ratify new contract

The Nabisco strike, which impacted workers in Chicago and several other locations across the country, is now over.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) working for Nabisco/Mondelez announced on Saturday that members have voted "overwhelmingly" to accept a new collective bargaining agreement.

The strike began on Aug. 10 and impacted factories in Chicago, Portland, Ore., Aurora, Colo., Richmond, Va., Chicago, and Norcross, Ga.

Details of the new contract had not been officially shared by the union or by Nabisco as of Saturday night. On Twitter, an unaffiliated union group shared what they said was a copy of the contract; the document said that it offers workers a $5,000 one-time bonus and 60 cents per hour wage increases every year for four years.

