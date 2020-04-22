National forests across Arizona impose campfire restrictions amid COVID-19 outbreak

All six national forests around Arizona are imposing campfire restrictions that officials are intended to protect the health and safety of employees and communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

The restrictions announced by officials for the Southwest Region of the U.S. Forest Service took effect Tuesday and apply through June 30. That’s typically about when the summer monsoon arrives and reduces the wildfire threat.

The regional office based in Albuquerque previously imposed a similar campfire prohibition for national forests and national grasslands in New Mexico.

In Arizona, the prohibition applies to the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Coronado, Kaibab, Prescott, and Tonto national forests.

Agency officials said in a statement they’re taking the step to prevent the drawdown of fire and medical resources to unwanted human-caused wildfires and to reduce firefighter exposure to COVID-19.

“While we know that going outside provides forest and grassland visitors needed space, exercise, and satisfaction, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously,” said Elaine Kpohman, acting regional forester.

Violating the campfire restriction may result in an appearance in federal court, fines, and possible jail time.

Forest officials said most of the national forests in Arizona remain open for recreation while the restrictions are in place.

