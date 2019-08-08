National Guard members return home after spending 1 year abroad

It's homecoming day for members of the Arizona National Guard, as 75 guard members return home on Thursday at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base.

It was an emotional afternoon at the airport, with families finally able to hug their service members. There were young children running up to their moms and dads, and loving spouses and parents patiently waiting for their heroes.

"Left him before he was two, and now, he is two-and-a-half and I am just happy to be home," said Steven Tuy, Captain of the 198th Regional Support Group.

One 19-year-old airman basic, Mia Lupercio, waited anxiously before her heroes showed up.

"For me to actually have my family come home from deployment, it is just incredible," said Lupercio.

Both of her parents deployed together right after she graduated high school. She then started basic training herself. Emotions were high when she was finally reunited with her parents.

"Chills. I am so happy I am speechless," said Lupercio.

All the families have a plan now to get back home and spend precious time catching up on their distance apart. The families say they are going home to soak up their time together before the service members will head back to work.