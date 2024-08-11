Expand / Collapse search

National park arches collapse; Scottsdale Albertsons shooting ends deadly: this week's top stories

By
Updated  August 11, 2024 3:16pm MST
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly Scottsdale shooting; Grappler used on US 60 | Crime Files

From arches at a national park collapsing, to an Arizona man being accused of murder again after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office dropped a 2023 murder charge, here are this week's top stories.

1. 'Double Arch' at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has collapsed: National Park Service

Featured

'Double Arch' at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has collapsed: National Park Service
article

'Double Arch' at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has collapsed: National Park Service

The Double Arch, per park officials, was a frequently visited geological feature, and it collapsed on Aug. 8. Changing water levels and erosion are believed to have contributed to the collapse.

2. Mark Kelly issues statement on Kamala Harris' running mate pick

Featured

Mark Kelly issues statement on Kamala Harris' running mate pick | 2024 Election
article

Mark Kelly issues statement on Kamala Harris' running mate pick | 2024 Election

Mark Kelly, who is one of Arizona's two senators, was considered to be among a pool of candidates being considered as Kamala Harris' running mate in November. On Aug. 6, it was revealed that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be Harris' running mate.

3. Couple accidentally books fraudulent listing for a pool; Glendale Police arrive with guns drawn

Featured

Couple accidentally books fraudulent listing for a pool; Glendale Police arrive with guns drawn
article

Couple accidentally books fraudulent listing for a pool; Glendale Police arrive with guns drawn

A Phoenix couple was in for a shock when the pool they booked on an app turned out to be a fraudulent listing. The couple found out when Glendale Police arrived with their guns drawn.

4. Sedona PD deputy chief fired after voicing concerns over chief’s alleged behavior

Featured

Sedona PD deputy chief fired after voicing concerns over chief’s alleged behavior
article

Sedona PD deputy chief fired after voicing concerns over chief’s alleged behavior

Multiple complaints were filed against Sedona's Police Chief, Stephanie Foley. Now the deputy chief who accused Foley of creating a hostile work environment has been fired after a separate investigation into his own conduct.

5. Arizona man accused of murder again after county attorney's office dropped 2023 charge

Featured

Arizona man accused of murder again after county attorney's office dropped 2023 charge
article

Arizona man accused of murder again after county attorney's office dropped 2023 charge

An Arizona man once accused in the 2023 shooting death of 17-year-old Matthew Ballesteros is in trouble once again. Alexander Reyes is under arrest for allegedly murdering someone else's son.

6. Family mourns young man who died at the Grand Canyon: 'Shock and denial'

Featured

Family mourns young man who died at the Grand Canyon: 'Shock and denial'
article

Family mourns young man who died at the Grand Canyon: 'Shock and denial'

Two people died at the Grand Canyon in a two-day span – we're learning a bit more about one of them as his family mourns his death.

7. Scottsdale Police looking for woman accused of stealing over $30,000 from school PTA account

Featured

Scottsdale Police looking for woman accused of stealing over $30,000 from school PTA account
article

Scottsdale Police looking for woman accused of stealing over $30,000 from school PTA account

Scottsdale Police say they are looking for a woman who allegedly stole over $36,000 from the bank accounts of a middle school's parent teacher association (PTA)

8. Scottsdale Albertsons shooting ends in the death of a man, hospitalization of another

Featured

Scottsdale Albertsons shooting ends in the death of a man, hospitalization of another
article

Scottsdale Albertsons shooting ends in the death of a man, hospitalization of another

A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting inside a Scottsdale Albertsons grocery store on Tuesday night.

9. Missing New Mexico woman found dead at Grand Canyon

Featured

Missing New Mexico woman found dead at Grand Canyon
article

Missing New Mexico woman found dead at Grand Canyon

The body of a missing New Mexico woman has been recovered at the Grand Canyon following a multi-day search, officials said.

10. Idaho 5-year-old found dead after wandering away from his birthday party: police

Featured

Idaho 5-year-old found dead after wandering away from his birthday party: police
article

Idaho 5-year-old found dead after wandering away from his birthday party: police

An Idaho boy who vanished from his home Monday night during his fifth birthday party has been found dead, police say.