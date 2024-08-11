National park arches collapse; Scottsdale Albertsons shooting ends deadly: this week's top stories

From arches at a national park collapsing, to an Arizona man being accused of murder again after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office dropped a 2023 murder charge, here are this week's top stories.

1. 'Double Arch' at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has collapsed: National Park Service

Featured article

2. Mark Kelly issues statement on Kamala Harris' running mate pick

Featured article

3. Couple accidentally books fraudulent listing for a pool; Glendale Police arrive with guns drawn

Featured article

4. Sedona PD deputy chief fired after voicing concerns over chief’s alleged behavior

Featured article

5. Arizona man accused of murder again after county attorney's office dropped 2023 charge

Featured article

6. Family mourns young man who died at the Grand Canyon: 'Shock and denial'

Featured article

7. Scottsdale Police looking for woman accused of stealing over $30,000 from school PTA account

Featured article

8. Scottsdale Albertsons shooting ends in the death of a man, hospitalization of another

Featured article

9. Missing New Mexico woman found dead at Grand Canyon

Featured article

10. Idaho 5-year-old found dead after wandering away from his birthday party: police