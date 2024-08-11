National park arches collapse; Scottsdale Albertsons shooting ends deadly: this week's top stories

Deadly Scottsdale shooting; Grappler used on US 60 | Crime Files
From arches at a national park collapsing, to an Arizona man being accused of murder again after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office dropped a 2023 murder charge, here are this week's top stories.
1. 'Double Arch' at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has collapsed: National Park Service
The Double Arch, per park officials, was a frequently visited geological feature, and it collapsed on Aug. 8. Changing water levels and erosion are believed to have contributed to the collapse.
2. Mark Kelly issues statement on Kamala Harris' running mate pick
Mark Kelly, who is one of Arizona's two senators, was considered to be among a pool of candidates being considered as Kamala Harris' running mate in November. On Aug. 6, it was revealed that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be Harris' running mate.
3. Couple accidentally books fraudulent listing for a pool; Glendale Police arrive with guns drawn
A Phoenix couple was in for a shock when the pool they booked on an app turned out to be a fraudulent listing. The couple found out when Glendale Police arrived with their guns drawn.
4. Sedona PD deputy chief fired after voicing concerns over chief’s alleged behavior
Multiple complaints were filed against Sedona's Police Chief, Stephanie Foley. Now the deputy chief who accused Foley of creating a hostile work environment has been fired after a separate investigation into his own conduct.
5. Arizona man accused of murder again after county attorney's office dropped 2023 charge
An Arizona man once accused in the 2023 shooting death of 17-year-old Matthew Ballesteros is in trouble once again. Alexander Reyes is under arrest for allegedly murdering someone else's son.
6. Family mourns young man who died at the Grand Canyon: 'Shock and denial'
Two people died at the Grand Canyon in a two-day span – we're learning a bit more about one of them as his family mourns his death.
7. Scottsdale Police looking for woman accused of stealing over $30,000 from school PTA account
Scottsdale Police say they are looking for a woman who allegedly stole over $36,000 from the bank accounts of a middle school's parent teacher association (PTA)
8. Scottsdale Albertsons shooting ends in the death of a man, hospitalization of another
A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting inside a Scottsdale Albertsons grocery store on Tuesday night.
9. Missing New Mexico woman found dead at Grand Canyon
The body of a missing New Mexico woman has been recovered at the Grand Canyon following a multi-day search, officials said.
10. Idaho 5-year-old found dead after wandering away from his birthday party: police
An Idaho boy who vanished from his home Monday night during his fifth birthday party has been found dead, police say.