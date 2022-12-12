Here's when you can visit U.S. national parks for free in 2023

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
8
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
Snow Squall Warning
until MON 6:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County

Here's when you can visit U.S. national parks for free in 2023

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 5:03PM
Travel
FOX TV Digital Team
Exploring Yellowstone National Park article

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WY - SEPTEMBER 18: Hundreds of visitors watch as Old Faithful Geyser springs to life (every 90 minutes) in Yellowstone National Park's Upper Geyser Basin on September 18, 2022, in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Sitting

Expand

WASHINGTON - The National Park Service has listed the 2023 dates for when the entrance fees will be waived at the parks. 

The following dates are:

The waived admissions free doesn't cover the amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

RELATED: These animals are champions in this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The NPS administers more than 400 national parks across the country. 

Bison brawl at Yellowstone National Park

Sparring bison stop traffic on the road at Yellowstone National Park. Credit: Cindy Shaeffer via Storyful

Visits to national parks across the U.S. have been trending up in recent years.  Utah’s Zion National Park set new visitor records in 2021 as tourism bounced back from the shutdowns imposed during the early days of the pandemic.

A record number of visitors flocked to Yellowstone National Park last year despite fewer hotel rooms and campsites being available because of the coronavirus pandemic and construction projects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 