Navajo Nation Poet Laureate remembers life of brother who was killed in hit-and-run crash

Days after a man was hit and killed while riding his bike, his family is pleading for help.

The victim, identified as 57-year-old Marc Tohe, was riding his bike when near 71st Avenue and Baseline Road on the night of Aug. 31. According to Phoenix Police, the driver of a small tan or beige SUV did not stop after colliding with the victim, and continued east on Baseline. Marc died at the hospital.

On Sept. 3, the victim's older sister, Navajo Nation Poet Laureate Laura Tohe, spoke with FOX 10 about the deadly crash.

Marc lived in the area with friends, and Tohe says her brother was just riding his bicycle to the bus stop so he could get to the grocery store when the deadly crash took place.

"Not only am I feeling this loss and this grief, but I'm also feeling anger," said Tohe.

Tohe said she raised her brother, and still remembers his gentle personality

"He used to like to joke and make fun and just laugh," said Tohe.

Tohe has lost three brothers in the last three years.

"I miss my brother. There's gonna be a big space in my life now because all the brothers I've lost," said Tohe.

Investigators are searching for leads to identify the suspect. In the meantime, Tohe hopes that person comes forward, so her brother can have justice.

"I hope that you have a conscience, that you can turn yourself in and take responsibility for what you've done, because you've hurt everyone in my family as well as yourself, and this is not gonna go away," said Tohe.

