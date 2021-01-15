Navajo Nation President: 80% of its allocated COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered

The Navajo Nation is rolling out its vaccine at a very quick rate. The Native American nation's president, Jonathan Nez, says nearly 80% of the 26,000 vaccine doses they have received have been administered, as they prioritize the elderly.

Vaccine blitzes have been happing all over the Native American nation, and their tactics are working. President Nez says they expect to have 90% of their vaccines administered by the end of the week, which he says is a good thing. However, they are hoping to get more vaccines.

"We have health care facilities that are running out of vaccines here," said President Nez.

President Nez attributes their vaccination success to excitement amongst the population.

"I have seen a lot of the elders today, happy smiles, thanking everyone that they have an opportunity to get the shot," said President Nez.

On top of their drive-thru vaccine sites, they are also traveling to rural communities to give the Moderna vaccine to residents in their homes who are elderly and at great risk.

Many times throughout the pandemic, the Navajo Nation has been the hardest hit area in teams of cases per capita and hospitalizations. President Nez says so far, the nation has lost 800 people to COVID-19, so this vaccine is bringing hope, and they hope to get more of it soon.

"If the states or counties are having difficulty getting them in the arms of citizens -- maybe they don’t want it or there is no interest -- I will let them know the Navajo Nation is willing to accept those extra doses," said President Nez.

President Nez went on to say that Navajo Nation officials are working with the state and local counties on the allocation of doses. He says he is also looking forward to the Biden Administration to help prioritize their communities.

