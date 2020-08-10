Navajo Nation reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases

Navajo Nation health officials have reported 15 more cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on August 9, raising the total number of people infected to 9,308 and the known death toll to 472.

In a statement, officials with the Native American nation say 85,206 COVID-19 tests have been administered so far, and of those who have contracted the virus, 6,859 people have recovered.

“15 new cases reported today is a good indication that the majority of the Navajo Nation’s residents are complying with the public health emergency orders and that they are listening to the advice of our health care experts," read a portion of a statement released on the night of August 9. "We have a work group that has been developing a plan to gradually reopen the Navajo Nation is a way that provides for safety measures, accountability measures, and prioritizes the health and safety of all employees and residents."

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

Advertisement

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)