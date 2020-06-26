Navajo Nation reports 121 new coronavirus cases and 1 death

The Navajo Department of Health on June 25 reported 121 additional positive cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation with one more known death.

That pushes the total of positive COVID-19 cases on the reservation to 7,278 with the death toll at 348.

Preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate about 3,859 people have recovered from COVID-19 with one hospital report still pending.

Tribal health officials said 52,458 people have been tested so far.

The Navajo Nation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.

