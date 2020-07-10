Navajo Nation reports 61 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Navajo Nation health officials have reported 61 more coronavirus cases and four additional known deaths on July 9.

Tribal Department of Health officials said 8,042 people on the vast reservation that spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have tested positive for COVID-19 with 386 known deaths as of Thursday night.

Health officials also said reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate 62,185 people have been tested and 5,731 have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia, and death.

Tribal police and the New Mexico National Guard are enforcing weekend curfews on the Navajo Nation in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

