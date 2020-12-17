Navajo Nation reports another 160 COVID cases plus 4 deaths

Navajo Nation health officials on Dec. 17 reported 160 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day plus four more related deaths.

In all, the tribe now has reported 20,095 coronavirus cases resulting in 731 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials said more than 186,000 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested and nearly 11,000 have recovered from COVID-19.

Navajo Department of Health officials said 77 communities on the reservation still have uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

Tribal officials have said nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being used as COVID-19 cases surge.

The Navajo Nation remains in a three-week lockdown that requires all residents to remain home at all times with the exception of essential workers that are required to report to work, cases of emergencies, and to obtain essential items such as food, water and medicine.

On Thursday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are scheduled to distribute food packages at Birdsprings Chapter and Indian Wells Chapter.

