NCMEC looks for help in identifying Phoenix drowning victim

By
Updated  July 24, 2025 12:38pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
Unidentified drowning victim pulled from Phoenix pool

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking the public for help in identifying a person who drowned earlier this month at an apartment complex pool near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The Brief

    • The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for help as they, along with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, work to identify a drowning victim.
    • The man died on July 8, two days after he was taken to Valleywise Medical Center as a result of the incident.

PHOENIX - Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are asking for help, as they work with officials in Maricopa County to identify a male who died two days following a water-related incident in Phoenix.

What we know:

Per a statement released on July 24, the man was taken to Valleywise Medical Center on July 6, after he was found in a pool at an apartment complex that is located near the intersection of 55th Avenue and Indian School Road.

"Officials have said he did not have any identification with him," read a portion of the statement.

The man, per NCMEC officials, died at Valleywise Medical Center on July 8.

Dig deeper:

The unidentified man is described in the statement as a Hispanic who is believed to be between the ages of 15 and 18, 5' 6" tall, and weighing 184lbs. THe man also had a non-surgical scar on his left thigh.

What you can do:

Officials say anyone with information on this unidentified person can contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), or call the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office at 602-506-3322. Tips can be provided anonymously.

Area where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

