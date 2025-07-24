NCMEC looks for help in identifying Phoenix drowning victim
PHOENIX - Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are asking for help, as they work with officials in Maricopa County to identify a male who died two days following a water-related incident in Phoenix.
What we know:
Per a statement released on July 24, the man was taken to Valleywise Medical Center on July 6, after he was found in a pool at an apartment complex that is located near the intersection of 55th Avenue and Indian School Road.
"Officials have said he did not have any identification with him," read a portion of the statement.
The man, per NCMEC officials, died at Valleywise Medical Center on July 8.
Dig deeper:
The unidentified man is described in the statement as a Hispanic who is believed to be between the ages of 15 and 18, 5' 6" tall, and weighing 184lbs. THe man also had a non-surgical scar on his left thigh.
What you can do:
Officials say anyone with information on this unidentified person can contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), or call the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office at 602-506-3322. Tips can be provided anonymously.