Nearly $4M in fentanyl discovered in Payson traffic stops; 3 Phoenix men arrested

Nearly $4 million in fentanyl-laced pills were discovered during two separate traffic stops in Payson on Feb. 11, according to the Gila County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the during the first traffic stop found 100,000 pills laced with fentanyl, which has an estimated street value of $2.5 million.

Later that day, deputies found 50,000 pills with a street value of $1.25 million in a second traffic stop. Officials say the suspects attempted to flee from police, but were caught by K-9 units.

Three Phoenix men, Mauricio Ruiz, Miguel Valenzuela and Jesus Acosta, were arrested and face numerous drug possession charges.

It is unclear if the two cases are connected.

