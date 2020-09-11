Never forget: 9/11 Healing Field ceremony, reading of names held at Tempe Beach Park

The City of Tempe and Exchange Club of Tempe is hosting a Healing Field tribute for those who perished on September 11, 2001.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, things will look a lot different this year as the traditional flag display has been canceled and the ceremony is closed to the public. Instead, it will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Tempe Healing Field

https://tempehealingfield.org/

