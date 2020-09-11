Expand / Collapse search

Never forget: 9/11 Healing Field ceremony, reading of names held at Tempe Beach Park

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
September 11
FOX 10 Phoenix

Never forget: 9/11 Healing Field ceremony, reading of names held at Tempe Beach Park

TEMPE, Ariz. - The City of Tempe and Exchange Club of Tempe is hosting a Healing Field tribute for those who perished on September 11, 2001.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, things will look a lot different this year as the traditional flag display has been canceled and the ceremony is closed to the public. Instead, it will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Never forget: 9/11 Healing Field ceremony, reading of names held at Tempe Beach Park

Tempe Healing Field
https://tempehealingfield.org/

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.