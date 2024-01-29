New Alex Murdaugh trial denied by judge after hearing jury tampering allegations

article

A South Carolina judge denied Alex Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial on Monday.

Defense attorneys said Murdaugh deserved a new trial, claiming misconduct from Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill persuaded a jury to find him guilty of murdering his wife and son.

Judge Jean Toal ruled that even if Hill did tell jurors to watch Murdaugh’s actions and body language on the stand, the defense failed to prove that such comments directly influenced their decision to find him guilty.

Murdaugh’s six-week murder trial, which concluded in March, became a sensation with its mix of privilege, brutality and power. The judges, lawyers and Hill herself all became minor celebrities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.