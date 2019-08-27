New animal abuse law goes into effect in Arizona; abusers can now be charged with higher felony

article

A new law going into effect today will increase punishments against animal abusers in Arizona.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2671 earlier this year and under the new law, animal abusers can be charged with a Class 5 felony. The law also calls for abusers to receive probation and treatment.

Animal advocates say the new law is a real victory for Arizona.

“There was an amazing outpouring of support for this legislation,” said Dr. Steven Hansen, Arizona Humane Society President and CEO. “It is saddening that the worst abusers would get a simple slap on the wrist. We are so heartened that the people of our state have been heard and that pets have a voice.”

AHS says it assisted law enforcement on 7,400 cases of suspected animal cruelty last year, including the case of Copper, a dog that was stabbed by his owner. After more than a month of treatment, AHS says Copper is now living a happy life with a new family.

To report animal abuse, you can go to https://www.azhumane.org/ or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.