New anti-panhandling ordinance approved by Glendale City Council ahead of 2023 Super Bowl

The 2023 Super Bowl, set to be held at Glendale's State Farm Stadium, is less than four months away, as of Oct. 13, and the Glendale City Council has voted unanimously to outlaw panhandling.

Under the new ordinance, it is illegal to aggressively ask for money in any public spaces, near bus stops, banks and other businesses, along with restrictions on city streets. Violators could face a civil citation (ticket) for a first offense, with harsher penalties thereafter.

The law takes effect in one month.

City leaders insist this has nothing to do with the big game, and everything to do with safety, like cutting down on other matters, such as accidents involving pedestrians. We asked the Glendale City Manager for figures on how many traffic accidents are specifically caused by panhandling, but he said he does not have that information.

People in Glendale react to new ordinance

"It's gotten way out of hand I think," said Dave Campbell, who owns a business in Downtown Glendale. "It really deters people from shopping in your store. Didn’t want to get out of the car if they feel unsafe, or if they’re going to be mobbed."

Campbell says he just wants customers to feel safe and welcome when they come to his store.

"You can feel like you’re not gonna be bothered or ask questions," said Campbell.

People who are homeless are also reacting to the new ordinance.

"I don’t do it. But people need money," said one person, identified only as ‘Craig,' Craig asked us to not show his face. "They might make $20 or $30 a day, but they’re living down on that edge, and that’s not a lot of money for them."