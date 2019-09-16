New bike and scooter laws take effect in Tempe

article

If you ride a bike or scooter in Tempe, some new rules are now in effect.

Bikes and scooters have become very popular around Arizona State University and the Mill Avenue area, but after the city of Tempe amended they city code last month, the city now is enforcing new rules of the road.

Both riders and police were given a 30-day educational period before the new rules went into effect.

Starting Monday, all riders must ride in a bike lane when one is available and ride in the street with the flow of traffic whenever the speed limit is 25 mph or below.

Campus students and Tempe residents weighed in on the new rules, some saying they should help keep everyone safe.

"These scooters can go pretty fast and people walking down the street bumping into each other and whatnot, so I think it's a good idea," said Asia Dryer, a Tempe resident.

But on the other hand, some feel the new rules may not make much of a difference.

"There are some kids that don't really know how to ride them, so obviously it would be much safer to stay in the bike lane," said Miguel Estrada, an ASU student. "Since some people don't know how to use them it could be more dangerous if some people are on the street."