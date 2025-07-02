New details in deadly Tempe shooting; Diddy trial latest | Nightly Roundup

article

New details in deadly Tempe road rage incident; latest on the Diddy trial; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

1. Latest in deadly Tempe road rage incident

What we know:

Court documents are revealing new information surrounding a Tempe incident that ended with a deadly shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 29-year-old Matthew Bevan, and the suspect was identified in court documents as 46-year-old Dustin Jackson.

Why you should care:

The court documents revealed some shocking details surrounding the incident, from its start as a disagreement between two drivers to the deadly shooting. Children were also inside the two vehicles involved when the shooting happened.

Read More

2. Monsoon storm moves into Phoenix area

(Courtesy: Arizona Department of Transportation)

What we know:

In what is the first major monsoon action this summer, parts of the Valley saw blowing dust as a result of a storm system.

Why you should care:

Experts with the National Weather Service say the storm could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, and isolated thunderstorms to parts of the Phoenix metro area.

Latest Forecast

3. San Tan Valley crash kills 2 teens

What we know:

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's office say a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman died, following a crash on June 26 in the San Tan Valley area.

What they're saying:

"Two sedans were traveling northbound when one car changed lanes into the other car. The car that did not make the lane change lost control and ended up in the southbound lanes, colliding with a truck," read a portion of PCSO's statement.

Read More

4. Latest on Diddy trial

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

What we know:

A jury has convicted Sean "Diddy" Combs on lesser charges of prostitution, but acquitted him of charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

What's next:

A judge has denied bail for Diddy, whose lawyers had originally asked for him to be released to his Florida home. While Diddy is set to be sentenced in October, a hearing in July will help decide whether or not sentencing will be moved up.

Read More

5. Carmaker recalls over 443,000 cars

(Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

What we know:

Carmaker Nissan has issued a recall of over 443,000 of its vehicles. Certain models of the Nissan Altima, Nissan Rogue, Infiniti QX50 and Infiniti QX55 are affected by the recall.

Why you should care:

Officials with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the carmaker found a possible manufacturing problem in some engine parts. The problem could cause engine damage or complete failure, which can boost the risk of a crash.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

By the numbers:

We are expecting a high of 103°F in the Phoenix area for Thursday, with a 20% chance for a few stray showers.