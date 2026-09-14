New details on Hollywood star's death; viral prank prompts police warning l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, September 14, 2026. (White House; Getty Images)
From new details on the death of a Hollywood star, to a viral prank prompting a police warning, and President Trump addressing Lindsay Clancy's attorney's pardon plea, here are your top stories for September 14, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. New details on Hollywood star's shocking death
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Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death was released on Monday, weeks after the "Nashville" and "Heroes" star died.
2. Viral challenge prompts police warning
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Phoenix police warn of the viral door kick challenge after two young people kicked and damaged a home's front door near 44th Street and Thunderbird Road.
3. Passenger in custody after allegedly undressing, causing disturbance on plane
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Law enforcement officers met an American Airlines flight at Miami International Airport after a female passenger allegedly undressed and behaved indecently during the flight.
4. "There’s no winner there. Three children are dead."
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President Donald Trump on Sunday signaled that he would not intervene in the case of Massachusetts mother Lindsay Clancy, who is charged with killing her three young children amid allegations that she suffered from postpartum psychosis.
5. Congrats on retirement, John!
After 33 years of storytelling and trusted journalism, John Hook joins Christina Carilla for The Conversation. From the biggest stories of his career to personal memories from behind the anchor desk, John reflects on an unforgettable career and shares what he’s most looking forward to in retirement.
A look at today's weather
Active storm chances and cooler temperatures arrive in Phoenix through midweek.
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