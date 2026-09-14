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New details on Hollywood star's death; viral prank prompts police warning l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 14, 2026 10:00 AM MST
Published September 14, 2026 10:00 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Monday, September 14, 2026. (White House; Getty Images)

From new details on the death of a Hollywood star, to a viral prank prompting a police warning, and President Trump addressing Lindsay Clancy's attorney's pardon plea, here are your top stories for September 14, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. New details on Hollywood star's shocking death

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Hayden Panettiere's cause of death revealed: report
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Hayden Panettiere's cause of death revealed: report

Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death was released on Monday, weeks after the "Nashville" and "Heroes" star died.

2. Viral challenge prompts police warning

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Police warn of viral door kick challenge after north Phoenix home damaged
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Police warn of viral door kick challenge after north Phoenix home damaged

Phoenix police warn of the viral door kick challenge after two young people kicked and damaged a home's front door near 44th Street and Thunderbird Road.

3. Passenger in custody after allegedly undressing, causing disturbance on plane

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American Airlines passenger accused of undressing, behaving indecently
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American Airlines passenger accused of undressing, behaving indecently

Law enforcement officers met an American Airlines flight at Miami International Airport after a female passenger allegedly undressed and behaved indecently during the flight.

4. "There’s no winner there. Three children are dead."

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Trump says Lindsay Clancy case is a ‘state situation' following attorney's pardon plea
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Trump says Lindsay Clancy case is a ‘state situation' following attorney's pardon plea

President Donald Trump on Sunday signaled that he would not intervene in the case of Massachusetts mother Lindsay Clancy, who is charged with killing her three young children amid allegations that she suffered from postpartum psychosis.

5. Congrats on retirement, John!

One-on-one: John Hook talks with Christina Carilla about his career and retirement
One-on-one: John Hook talks with Christina Carilla about his career and retirement

One-on-one: John Hook talks with Christina Carilla about his career and retirement

After 33 years of storytelling and trusted journalism, John Hook joins Christina Carilla for The Conversation. From the biggest stories of his career to personal memories from behind the anchor desk, John reflects on an unforgettable career and shares what he’s most looking forward to in retirement.

A look at today's weather

Phoenix storm chances increase this week
Phoenix storm chances increase this week

Phoenix storm chances increase this week

Active storm chances and cooler temperatures arrive in Phoenix through midweek.

Click here for full forecast

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