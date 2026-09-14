New details on Hollywood star's death; viral prank prompts police warning l Morning News Brief

article

From new details on the death of a Hollywood star, to a viral prank prompting a police warning, and President Trump addressing Lindsay Clancy's attorney's pardon plea, here are your top stories for September 14, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. New details on Hollywood star's shocking death

Featured article

2. Viral challenge prompts police warning

Featured article

3. Passenger in custody after allegedly undressing, causing disturbance on plane

Featured article

4. "There’s no winner there. Three children are dead."

Featured article

5. Congrats on retirement, John!

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast