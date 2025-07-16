New details in murder of Georgia parents; driver dead following fiery Mesa crash | Nightly Roundup

article

New details surrounding the teen accused of killing her parents; fiery morning crash in Mesa kills driver; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

1. Shocking new details in Georgia murders

What we know:

New details have been released in connection with the deaths of a teen's mother and stepfather in Georgia.

What they're saying:

According to investigators, the suspect in the case, identified as 17-year-old Sarah Grace Patrick, apparently took to TikTok in the months following the deadly shooting, and urged influencers to draw attention to the case.

2. Driver dead following fiery Mesa crash

(Courtesy: Arizona Department of Transportation)

What we know:

Authorities say a driver was killed in a fiery morning crash in Mesa.

Dig deeper:

The incident, according to DPS officials, happened along the Looop 202 Red Mountain Freeway. The crash resulted in road closures that lasted for hours.

3. Arizona restaurants targeted in ICE raids

What we know:

More than 20 arrests were made at multiple Arizona restaurants in connection with a money laundering, labor exploitation and human smuggling investigation.

What they're saying:

Authorities say over 20 immigration-related arrests were also made during the raid.

4. Update in deadly West Valley pedestrian crash

What we know:

Glendale Police say they have arrested a woman (pictured) in connection with a deadly crash that involved a pedestrian victim.

The backstory:

The incident happened on June 23. The victim, investigators say, was hit by a driver and thrown several feet. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

5. Tomato tariff dividing opinions in Arizona

(U.S. Air Force photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

What we know:

Arizonans are speaking out about the recently-announced 17% duty that will be levied on most Mexican fresh tomatoes.

The other side:

While some say the duty will increase cost for businesses and (in turn) ordinary people, others say there could be benefits from the new tomato tariff.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

What's next:

Officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix say high temperatures should drop to a slightly below normal range during the second half of the week.

Get the Full Forecast