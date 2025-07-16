Driver killed in fiery Loop 202 crash

article

The Brief A pickup truck driver was killed in a crash on July 16 on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa. The driver wasn't identified. The westbound lanes are back open at Broadway Road.



Authorities say a driver was killed in a fiery crash on Wednesday morning in Mesa.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a Ford F150 hit the right barrier bridge along the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway on July 16 before catching fire.

DPS says the driver was the only person inside the truck.

The westbound lanes were closed at Broadway Road for several hours, but they have since been reopened. The eastbound lanes were not affected by the closure.

What we don't know:

The pickup truck driver wasn't identified. It's unclear what caused the driver to crash into the barrier bridge.

Map of area where the crash happened