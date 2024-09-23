New details revealed in ASU's West Valley campus stabbing

The Brief Kaci Sloan is accused of premeditated attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a classmate on Sept. 19. The victim said she didn't know Sloan prior to the incident. The stabbing happened at ASU's West Valley campus in Glendale.



New details are coming out about the 19-year-old woman accused of stabbing another student inside a classroom at Arizona State University's West Valley campus.

Police say Kaci Sloan jumped from her seat on Thursday, Sept. 19, and charged toward a woman, stabbing her several times in a classroom at the university's campus in Glendale.

Officers say other students were able to disarm Sloan and restrain her.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and had to undergo surgery on her punctured spleen.

Police say she told them she didn't know Sloan.

Records show the suspect allegedly planned the attack the night before. Investigators say Sloan was considering attacking two people, but that one of them is a veteran, and she believed the victim was an easier target.

Sloan has been charged with four felony counts, including premeditated attempted murder.

