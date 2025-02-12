New lanes open on Interstate 10 as Broadway Curve Improvement Project takes next step forward

article

The Brief New lanes are open on Interstate 10 along the Broadway Curve. The openings signal the next step toward completion of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The project, which began in 2019, is expected to be completed by the spring.



New travel lanes are now open to motorists along Interstate 10 at the Broadway Curve.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the additional travel lane openings on Feb. 12.

Local perspective:

Routes between U.S. 60 and 32nd Street on westbound I-10 and eastbound between Interstate 17 and Baseline Road will have a little bit more wiggle room with the new lanes expanding the roadway in those sections.

ADOT rendering of completed I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

What's next:

In March, construction crews are expected to finish work on the I-10 interchange at State Route 143.

Additionally, HOV lanes will be added in each direction, providing two HOV lanes for drivers each way on the freeway.

The backstory:

Collector Distributor roads on the freeway were opened in the summer and fall.

The roads provide traffic relief in both directions from U.S. 60 to State Route 143 and extend westbound to the 48th Street bridge.

Featured article

Local perspective:

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project has been in the works since 2019 and is expected to be completed in the spring.

More information on the project can be found on a dedicated website.