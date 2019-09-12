New parking program at Sky Harbor helps save passengers time and money

How about saving some time and money when you fly out of Sky Harbor? A new program will go into effect soon.

There's a new parking program at America's friendliest airport. Now offering travelers more convenience and discounts to start your journey when you can pack, park, and save. Sky Harbor is making traveling a little easier with an upgrade to its parking system.

"It gives travelers the opportunity to pre-book their parking up to six months in advance," said Heather Lissner with Sky Harbor.

It's called Sky Harbor Discount Parking and it's easy to use. Travelers can do it all online.

"They can manage their reservation within the easy to use system," Lissner said. "So, if they need to make a modification, take off a day, [or] cancel a reservation, they can do that very easily with this new system."

Reservations will be for all terminal garages and east economy garages A and B. All terminals will be $20 a day with a $2 booking fee if booked in advance.

"Prices for terminal garages are $26 - $27, depending on which garage," Lissner said. "For the east economy uncovered, it's $12 a day and $14 a day for the east economy."

With the new program, the discounts roll in depending on the time of year and availability. But there's a special rate happening this month.

"For the month of September, parking is just $15 a day in any of those terminal garages or $7 a day in either east economy covered or in the garages using the promo code P-A-R-K."